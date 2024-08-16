Financial Survey: Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) versus RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) and RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Enliven Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RAPT Therapeutics has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enliven Therapeutics 0 0 2 1 3.33 RAPT Therapeutics 0 9 2 0 2.18

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Enliven Therapeutics and RAPT Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Enliven Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.83%. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.57, indicating a potential upside of 854.49%. Given RAPT Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RAPT Therapeutics is more favorable than Enliven Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Enliven Therapeutics and RAPT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enliven Therapeutics N/A -28.83% -27.05% RAPT Therapeutics N/A -80.17% -68.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enliven Therapeutics and RAPT Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enliven Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.58 million ($1.93) -12.32 RAPT Therapeutics $1.53 million 51.55 -$116.80 million ($3.07) -0.74

Enliven Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RAPT Therapeutics. Enliven Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RAPT Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enliven Therapeutics beats RAPT Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations. The company is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues. Its lead oncology drug candidate is tivumecirnon (FLX475), an oral small molecule CCR4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer. The company was formerly known as FLX Bio, Inc. and changed its name to RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2019. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

