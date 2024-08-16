Findev (CVE:FDI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.69.
Findev (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.90 million for the quarter. Findev had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 58.36%.
Findev Company Profile
Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, townhouses, purpose-built rentals, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.
