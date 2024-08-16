First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.04

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.04 and last traded at $87.95, with a volume of 172051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.73.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after buying an additional 2,948,510 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,618,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

