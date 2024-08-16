First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.53 and last traded at $49.51. Approximately 31,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 79,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.06.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $918.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,836,000 after buying an additional 175,641 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 101,820 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 459.6% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 66,825 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 59,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

