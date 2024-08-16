First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.90

Shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $110.90 and last traded at $110.87, with a volume of 5193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.40.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average is $105.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXH. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

