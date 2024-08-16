First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 112,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 73,144 shares.The stock last traded at $89.20 and had previously closed at $89.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.36.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 130,183 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 208,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,777,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 185,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares during the period.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

