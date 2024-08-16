First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 112,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 73,144 shares.The stock last traded at $89.20 and had previously closed at $89.87.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.36.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
