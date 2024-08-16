FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

