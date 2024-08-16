FlatQube (QUBE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98.83

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, FlatQube has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for $0.0936 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $98.83 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.09402318 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $148.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

