Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,366 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for 0.7% of Swedbank AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Swedbank AB owned 1.07% of Fortinet worth $491,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Fortinet by 443.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $74.72. 4,797,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,910,659. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,649. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

