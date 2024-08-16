Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Bank of America

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

FTRE has been the topic of several other reports. Baird R W upgraded Fortrea from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortrea from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.70.

NASDAQ FTRE traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 70,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. Fortrea has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.13.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fortrea’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,110,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,741,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 933.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,140,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,563 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,859,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,056,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

