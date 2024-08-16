Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FWRD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.80.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $28.17 on Monday. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $79.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $744.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $643.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $805,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 39,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Forward Air by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,016 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

