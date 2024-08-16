Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$192.18.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.2 %

FNV stock traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$165.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 29.40 and a quick ratio of 23.26. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$139.19 and a twelve month high of C$198.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$167.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$162.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.59, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -57.23%.

Insider Transactions at Franco-Nevada

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total transaction of C$2,225,654.19. Insiders have sold 33,606 shares of company stock worth $5,747,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.