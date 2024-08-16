Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.4 %

FNV stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $121.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,560. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.70. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $146.43.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $276,446,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $221,351,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,971,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,759,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

