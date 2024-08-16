Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Susquehanna

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Susquehanna from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

ULCC remained flat at $3.40 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.46 million, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 2.50. Frontier Group has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $8.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Frontier Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Frontier Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Frontier Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

