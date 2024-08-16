FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $274,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $55,039,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,923.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,423,000 after buying an additional 924,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $106.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 156.50% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

