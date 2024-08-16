FY2024 EPS Estimates for Construction Partners, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Construction Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Construction Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ROAD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Construction Partners Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ROAD opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $66.78.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Construction Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 17,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 55.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

