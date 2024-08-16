FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hillenbrand, Inc. Cut by DA Davidson (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.35. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hillenbrand’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.44. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $50.58.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.16 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 58.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.6% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

