FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hydro One Limited Increased by Analyst (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hydro One in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.45%.
Hydro One stock opened at C$44.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$32.79 and a 12-month high of C$44.68.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 68.85%.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
