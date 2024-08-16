FY2025 Earnings Forecast for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Issued By William Blair

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.52. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 7,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

