FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.57. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.26). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of FENC stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $152.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,604,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 71,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

