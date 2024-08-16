FY2026 EPS Estimates for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Reduced by Analyst

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ FY2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 595,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,125. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 52,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,015,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

