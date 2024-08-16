Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires Shares of 1,442 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SPG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.33. The company had a trading volume of 228,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,269. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $161.30.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

