Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $15,945,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

VLO stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.03. The stock had a trading volume of 573,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,008. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.21. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

