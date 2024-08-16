GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the July 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDC traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 194,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,335. GD Culture Group has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

