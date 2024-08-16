Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Genesco Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of GCO opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Genesco has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $331.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 2.42.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Genesco’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
