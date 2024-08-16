Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of GCO opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Genesco has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $331.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 2.42.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Genesco’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 4,977.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

