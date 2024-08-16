Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Raised by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,643,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3,029.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 380,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 368,470 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after acquiring an additional 357,091 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 768.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 316,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 279,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $139.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,846. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

