Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after purchasing an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $138.53 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

