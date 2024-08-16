George C. Zoley Purchases 100,000 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Stock

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) Chairman George C. Zoley purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,900,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,098,146.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The GEO Group Price Performance

The GEO Group stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The GEO Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $607.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 399.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.