George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$229.67.

WN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC lifted their target price on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

TSE WN opened at C$218.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$144.41 and a 1-year high of C$219.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$203.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$189.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total value of C$252,577.75. In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.04, for a total transaction of C$31,884.16. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total transaction of C$252,577.75. Insiders have sold a total of 14,911 shares of company stock worth $2,990,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

