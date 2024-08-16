Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Clarkson Capital raised Global Ship Lease from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

NYSE GSL opened at $26.97 on Monday. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $30.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $949.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.07 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 2,642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 355.6% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

