Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 609,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,279,807 shares.The stock last traded at $41.83 and had previously closed at $42.04.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Copper Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $36,914,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after acquiring an additional 688,987 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,286,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,814,000. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,829,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

