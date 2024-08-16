Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Trading Up 0.3%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.92 and last traded at $44.92. Approximately 460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

Global X Guru Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Global X Guru Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Guru Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Guru Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.