Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 254.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $69.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,674. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 107.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

