Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Golar LNG has a payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Golar LNG to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GLNG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLNG

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.