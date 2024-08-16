Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE GORO opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.45. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 312,765 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

