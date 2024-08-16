Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.14

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 3492150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Gowest Gold Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Quintiliani purchased 500,000 shares of Gowest Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Company insiders own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gowest Gold

Gowest Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers one patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 109 square kilometers in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

