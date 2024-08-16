GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the July 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,942,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CONL traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,245. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $87.37.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONL. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,224,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the first quarter worth about $533,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.