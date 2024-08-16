Gwg Wind Down Trust Sells 31,060 Shares of Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Stock

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 31,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $73,922.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,698,556 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,563.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gwg Wind Down Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 26,470 shares of Beneficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $63,528.00.

Beneficient Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Beneficient stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. 30,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,615. Beneficient has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $287.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

About Beneficient

Beneficient ( NASDAQ:BENF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

