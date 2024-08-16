HC Wainwright Boosts ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target to $18.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -879.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $17.87.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 732,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 442,315 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 460,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 90.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,169,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 556,175 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 125.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 189,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

