HC Wainwright Lowers Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Price Target to $49.00

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.50) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Neurogene to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurogene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NGNE opened at $35.62 on Monday. Neurogene has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Neurogene will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGNE. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurogene in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Neurogene in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Neurogene in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Neurogene in the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

