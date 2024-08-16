HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
MiNK Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. 18,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,525. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.
MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
