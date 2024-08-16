HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

MiNK Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. 18,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,525. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INKT Free Report ) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

