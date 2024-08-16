HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OABI

OmniAb Price Performance

NASDAQ:OABI opened at $4.22 on Monday. OmniAb has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 301.62%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OmniAb will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 240,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,632,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OmniAb

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in OmniAb in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OmniAb

(Get Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.