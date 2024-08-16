HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,352 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $18,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,690,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,487 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 208.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,124,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,862,000 after buying an additional 2,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $166,709,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 115.1% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,203 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

