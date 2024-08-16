Head-To-Head Contrast: Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) versus Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) and Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Big Lots pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 109.1%. Almacenes Éxito pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Big Lots pays out -7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Big Lots and Almacenes Éxito, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Lots 3 2 0 0 1.40 Almacenes Éxito 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Big Lots currently has a consensus price target of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 190.91%. Given Big Lots’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Big Lots is more favorable than Almacenes Éxito.

This table compares Big Lots and Almacenes Éxito’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Lots $4.61 billion 0.01 -$481.88 million ($16.44) -0.07 Almacenes Éxito $20,941.07 billion 0.00 $25.20 million N/A N/A

Almacenes Éxito has higher revenue and earnings than Big Lots.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Big Lots shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Big Lots shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Big Lots and Almacenes Éxito’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Lots -10.44% -147.35% -10.75% Almacenes Éxito N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Big Lots beats Almacenes Éxito on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments. It also provides merchandise under the consumables category, which comprises health, beauty and cosmetics, plastics, paper, pet, infant, stationery, and chemical departments; and hard home category, including small appliances, tabletops, food preparation products, home maintenance and organization products, toys, electronics departments, and other offerings. Big Lots, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito S.A. operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities. In addition, the company engages in the credit facilities, insurance, money transfers and remittances, mobile phone services, trade tourist package trips and tickets, repair and maintain furnishings, paperwork, and energy trade activities; acquisition and building commercial premises for establishing stores, malls, or other locations; investing in property, promoting, and developing various kinds of real estate projects; and leasing of premises. Further, it invests in shares, bonds, trade papers, and other securities; enters into firm factoring agreements; and distributes oil-based liquid fuels through service stations, as well as alcohols, biofuels, and natural gas for vehicles and other fuels used in the automotive, industrial, fluvial, maritime, and air transport sectors. Almacenes Éxito S.A. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Envigado, Colombia. As of January 19, 2024, Almacenes Éxito S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Super Selectos El Salvador.

