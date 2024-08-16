Head-To-Head Contrast: Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) vs. Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tenon Medical and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical -445.77% -1,267.31% -181.71% Atrion 10.60% 7.75% 7.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tenon Medical and Atrion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Tenon Medical presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 563.72%. Given Tenon Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than Atrion.

This table compares Tenon Medical and Atrion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $3.21 million 0.53 -$15.58 million ($6.69) -0.07 Atrion $181.60 million 4.45 $19.41 million $10.64 43.18

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than Tenon Medical. Tenon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atrion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Tenon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Tenon Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Atrion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tenon Medical has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atrion has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atrion beats Tenon Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints. Tenon Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. Its cardiovascular products comprise Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes critical drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. The company's ophthalmic products consist of a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It manufactures products for safe needle and scalpel blade containment; inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

