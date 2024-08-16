Head to Head Review: KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) versus Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) and Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for KORE Group and Radioio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get KORE Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Radioio 0 0 0 0 N/A

KORE Group presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 459.61%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -57.97% -123.65% -14.99% Radioio N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KORE Group and Radioio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares KORE Group and Radioio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $286.61 million 0.16 -$167.04 million ($9.40) -0.29 Radioio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Radioio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORE Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.5% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of KORE Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Radioio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Radioio beats KORE Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

(Get Free Report)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Radioio

(Get Free Report)

Radioio, Inc. operates an Internet media platform that provides streamed music to targeted audiences. Radioio broadcasts 140 streaming channels, and offers Internet radio services, including customized channels with various genres of music ranging from high-brow classical to acid rock. The company also provides a background music and messaging ecosystem for large franchise businesses and other vertical markets, such as retail, hospitality, and health and wellness. In addition, it offers Radioio live channels that stream live and pre-recorded talk radio content over the Internet to individual customers via advertising. The company was formerly known as ioWorldMedia, Incorporated and changed its name to Radioio, Inc. December 2013. Radioio, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.