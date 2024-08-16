Head to Head Survey: MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MiMedx Group and Surmodics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $340.46 million 2.72 $58.23 million $0.44 14.25 Surmodics $120.82 million 4.69 -$1.54 million $0.95 41.81

MiMedx Group has higher revenue and earnings than Surmodics. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surmodics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

79.2% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Surmodics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of MiMedx Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Surmodics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MiMedx Group and Surmodics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Surmodics 0 4 0 0 2.00

MiMedx Group currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.39%. Surmodics has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.88%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Surmodics.

Risk and Volatility

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surmodics has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group 23.63% 34.24% 18.20% Surmodics -1.16% 3.88% 2.59%

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Surmodics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a barrier membrane allograft used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers; AmnioFix, a protective barrier allograft, which comprises dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane for use in surgical recovery applications; and EpiCord and AmnioCord are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts that are used to provide a protective environment for the healing process, as well as used in the advanced wound care and surgical recovery applications. The company's products have applications in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical sectors of healthcare. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD). The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for neurovascular, peripheral, coronary, and structural heart, and other markets, as well as manufacturing of vascular intervention medical devices, including drug-coated balloons, mechanical thrombectomy devices, and radial access balloon catheters and guide sheaths. The IVD segment develops, manufactures, and sells chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as diagnostic and biomedical research markets. This segment offers protein stabilizers, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

