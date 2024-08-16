Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOC. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised Healthpeak Properties to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.64.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

