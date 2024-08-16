Heath B. Monesmith Sells 49,040 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eaton Trading Down 1.9 %

ETN traded down $5.78 on Friday, hitting $296.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,878. The company has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.20.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Eaton

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.