Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Short Interest Up 85.0% in July

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the July 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Helium One Global Price Performance
Shares of HLOGF opened at C$0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. Helium One Global has a twelve month low of C$0.00 and a twelve month high of C$0.13.
Helium One Global Company Profile
