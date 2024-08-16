Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Short Interest Up 85.0% in July

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the July 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of HLOGF opened at C$0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. Helium One Global has a twelve month low of C$0.00 and a twelve month high of C$0.13.

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 1,899 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 807 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 259 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

